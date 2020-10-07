Government Aid Needed to Help Take Rural Businesses Online – October 7th, 2020

Sarah Durkin, Kenmare Marketing and Events Group member and owner of The White Room in Kenmare spoke to Jerry about waiting lists for rural businesses that need help to take their trade online. Sarah also wanted to address reports that showed that the Kenmare Electoral Area had the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the county over a two-week period last month. She wanted to point out that the Kenmare Electoral Area encompasses a vast area from the Iveragh Peninsula all the way over to the border with Cork, and not simply Kenmare.
Five deaths and 611 new COVID-19 Cases in Ireland
Five additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.This brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,816, as of...
MTU receives over €8 million Euro to assist with merger
The Munster Technological University is to receive over €8 million in HEA funding.The allocation will assist the merger of IT Tralee and Cork IT,...
Over €400,000 allocated to upgrade Killarney Fire Station
€414,685 has been allocated to upgrade Killarney Fire Station.The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage granted the funding under the Fire Service Capital...
A Problem Shared – October 7th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val McGinley outline how they would deal with difficult situations that listeners find themselves in.
Will Tourism Survive Another Lockdown? – October 7th, 2020
Eoghan Corry, travel industry commentator and broadcaster, is a of the Tourism Recovery Taskforce spoke about his group's Tourism Recovery Plan.