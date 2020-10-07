Government Aid Needed to Help Take Rural Businesses Online – October 7th, 2020

Sarah Durkin, Kenmare Marketing and Events Group member and owner of The White Room in Kenmare spoke to Jerry about waiting lists for rural businesses that need help to take their trade online. Sarah also wanted to address reports that showed that the Kenmare Electoral Area had the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the county over a two-week period last month. She wanted to point out that the Kenmare Electoral Area encompasses a vast area from the Iveragh Peninsula all the way over to the border with Cork, and not simply Kenmare.