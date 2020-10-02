Golfgate Report: No Need for Judge to Resign – October 2nd, 2020

Former Fine Gael senator Paul Coghlan, who invited Supreme Court justice Seamus Wolfe to the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner that was in breach of public health regulations, gives his reaction to the report that has found that the judge did not break any law. The report by former Chief Justice Susan Denham found that his resignation would be disproportionate.

