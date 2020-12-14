Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people attending church services is limited and some Catholic parishes have implemented a booking system for Christmas masses.
Shane O’Donoghue, who is part of the team behind the Diocese of Kerry’s guidelines regarding services, says between one-third and one-half of the usual congregations can attend Christmas masses, due to social distancing requirements.
Going to Church This COVID Christmas – December 14th, 2020
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people attending church services is limited and some Catholic parishes have implemented a booking system for Christmas masses.