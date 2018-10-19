GoFundMe page for Waterville man injured in French cycling accident – October 19th, 2018

GoFundMe for Mike Curran from Waterville – €50,000 is needed to move him to a rehab facility in the UK. His cousin Kieran Clifford launched the GoFundMe page; she spoke to Treasa Murphy.

