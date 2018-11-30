‘The Goddess of Lust’ – November 30th, 2018

By
Admin
-

The world premier of a comic drama by Mike O’Donnell which is about a fictional account of the visit of Hollywood actress Jayne Mansfield to Tralee in April 1967 is taking place in St John’s theatre in Listowel. We spoke to ‘Vicar’ Joe Murphy about it.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR