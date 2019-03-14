Global Strike for Climate Action – March 14th, 2019

16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has inspired young people all over the world to get involved in climate action. Jerry spoke to Finn Slattery-Dunk, a 12-year-old pupil of Scoil Caitlín Naofa, Cill Mhic a’ Domhnaigh, who has organised the Global Strike for Climate Action march in Dingle on Friday. Jerry also spoke in studio to Ciara Gallagher and Rachel Dooner, fifth class pupils at Scoil Eoin, Balloonagh, Tralee. They are not taking part in a march but have organised events and brought in policies in their school around climate change.