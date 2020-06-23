Give Re-opening Businesses Equal Treatment – June 23rd, 2020

By
Admin
-

A Dingle restauranteur says the Government needs to decide this week on extending the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to businesses now reopening after lockdown. That’s according to Ed Mulvihill, co-owner of Grey’s Lane Bistro in Dingle, who believes it’s unfair that businesses that weren’t open at the end of February can’t avail of this scheme.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR