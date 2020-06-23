Give Re-opening Businesses Equal Treatment – June 23rd, 2020

A Dingle restauranteur says the Government needs to decide this week on extending the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to businesses now reopening after lockdown. That’s according to Ed Mulvihill, co-owner of Grey’s Lane Bistro in Dingle, who believes it’s unfair that businesses that weren’t open at the end of February can’t avail of this scheme.
Drone searching caves along Kerry coast for missing man
A drone is being used to search caves along the Kerry coast for a missing man.Valentia Coast Guard was notified at eight o’clock this...
Local Link Kerry experienced an 87% drop in passenger numbers in May
Local Link Kerry experienced an 87% drop in passenger numbers in May, compared to the same month last year.Local Link provides nationwide low-cost local...
Killarney gardaí seek help in identifying man who carried out serious assault
Gardaí in Killarney are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who carried out a serious assault in the town centre.The male victim...
Life-changing trip to Lesotho – June 23rd, 2020
Ciara Walsh from Caherciveen on a life-changing trip to Lesotho and why she's walking from Cahersiveen to Donegal to help the children she met...
Local Links Kerry – June 23rd, 2020
The bus service which recorder 160,500 passenger trips last year, saw an 87% drop in passenger numbers in May compared to May 2019. They've...
‘A Cocoon with a View’ – June 23rd, 2020
Alice Taylor details life in lockdown in her new book 'A Cocoon with a View'