The Girl from Knockanure and the D-Day Landings – June 6th, 2019

Maureen Flavin turned 21 on June 3rd, 1944 when she delivered a weather report collated by her and her future husband, Ted Sweeney, the lighthouse keeper in Blacksod, Co Mayo. That report was seen by General Dwight D Eisenhower and it influenced his decision to launch D-Day on June 6th. Maureen’s son Gerry and grandson Fergus spoke to Jerry.

Maureen Sweeney née Flavin pictured with her late husband Ted. She took barometer readings and collated weather reports by Ted who was the lighthouse keeper at Blacksod, Co Mayo. The weather report they took on June 3rd, 1944 - Maureen's 21st birthday - influenced General Eisenhower's decision to launch D-Day three days later. Thank you to Fergus Sweeney for the photograph.
