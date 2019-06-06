The Girl from Knockanure and the D-Day Landings – June 6th, 2019

Maureen Flavin turned 21 on June 3rd, 1944 when she delivered a weather report collated by her and her future husband, Ted Sweeney, the lighthouse keeper in Blacksod, Co Mayo. That report was seen by General Dwight D Eisenhower and it influenced his decision to launch D-Day on June 6th. Maureen’s son Gerry and grandson Fergus spoke to Jerry.