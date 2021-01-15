Gimme Shelter, NCT! – January 15th, 2021

Gerry O’Connor says he was waiting around an hour in wet, misty conditions on Wednesday evening while his car was being tested in the NCT centre in Tralee. He’s asking why the company in charge, Applus, can’t provide a shelter for customers who are waiting outdoors while their cars are tested. Most customers now have to wait outside the centre due to COVID-19 restrictions indoors.

