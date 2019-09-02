Listener Julianne is furious about a €50 gift card she got as a present but when she went to cash it, she found it had wiped by €3 a month service charges. Kirsty Novak from the Tralee Citizens Advice Service tells us more.
Warning to public after con man steals cash from Farmers Bridge pensioner
A con man who convinced a Kerry pensioner that his car was broken down, stole cash from the man and then vanished.The incident took...
Kerry people encouraged to take part in 30 Day Food Challenge
Kerry people are being asked to change their shopping and eating habits during the month of September, in order to support local food producers...
GAA confirms match ticket and referee details for All-Ireland replay
The GAA has confirmed ticket arrangements and the referee for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final Replay.Kerry and Dublin will do battle again in Croke...
I Live in Fear for my Life – September 2nd, 2019
Jerry interviewed Pat O’Brien whose home and family cars were attacked in Ballyspillane, Killarney in the early hours of last Friday morning.
So We Meet Again: Kerry-Dublin Replay – September 2nd, 2019
Jerry and his guests including former inter-county football managers John Evans and Liam Kearns analyses yesterday’s game. There’s also reaction to the replay set...
A Growing Number Of Jobs In The Beauty Industry – September 2nd, 2019
Is it time people stopped viewing the beauty sector as a ‘last resort’ course if they don’t get another course? According to Mary O’Donoghue,...