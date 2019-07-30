Should Ghost Estate Residents Pay Property Tax? – July 29th, 2019

Fianna Fail councillor, Michael Cahill, is calling on Revenue to refund the property tax paid by a house owner living in a ghost estate in Cahersiveen.
Mass tree cutting in West Kerry part of long-term Coillte restructuring plan
The cutting of trees in Glanteenassig Woods is part of a long-term Coillte restructuring plan for the area. Radio Kerry has received photographs from a...
Former Conradh na Gaeilge president says there is a responsibility to take care of...
A former president of Conradh na Gaeilge says we have a responsibility as a State to take care of the Irish language.The National Council...
Linguistic expert to investigate who wrote The Rose of Tralee song lyrics
A linguistic expert is to investigate who wrote the lyrics of the renowned song The Rose of Tralee.It is believed that William Pembroke Mulchinock...
Should Irish Remain a Compulsory Subject? – July 30th, 2019
The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is currently carrying out a review of the Leaving Certificate; mixed views have been expressed about keeping...
Love Island Finale – July 30th, 2019
In an era of global warming and Brexit, how is it that Love Island has proved yet again to be so popular? Tom Randles...
17-Hour Party People – July 30th, 2019
Mary, not her real name, describes how her life has been ruined by residents in a nearby house who hold noisy parties.