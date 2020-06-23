Getting Married in a Time of COVID – June 23rd, 2020

In the past few weeks, Jerry has been contacted by a number of couples who were having problems when they were trying to re-arrange the dates of their COVID-affected weddings with the Killarney Oaks Hotel. The Killarney Oaks Hotel has now agreed to return the deposits to the couples. However, two women, whose interviews Jerry recorded earlier this month, still wished their stories to be aired. First up is Paulette O’Halloran’s interview; followed by Anne Marie Coffey’s, and a statement from the hotel.
