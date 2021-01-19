Who Gets Vaccine Priority & GPs & Pharmacists to Administer Jabs – January 19th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Councillors Marie Moloney and Deirdre Ferris on the news that 10 building workers at UHK received the jab. Jerry also discusses with Darragh O’Loughlin of the Irish Pharmacy Union about plans by the Government that GPs and pharmacists will administer vaccines.

