Geographic proflie of healthcare needs and non-acute healthcare supply in Ireland – July 25th, 2019

The report shows there were 500 home care packages in Kerry in 2014 and almost 568,000 home help hours, which is higher than the national average – In 2014, Kerry has a supply of GPs, community and public health nurses, physiotherapists and home care hours at least 10% higher than the national average. GP Gary Stack joined Jerry on the show

