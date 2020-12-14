Gardaí Urge Victims of Deception to Contact Them – December 14th, 2020

Last Friday, a 73-year-old man who dishonestly induced a 95-year-old Kerry man into withdrawing €70,000 of his savings from his bank account, was given a two-year suspended jail sentence.

Patrick Hurley, from Carhoogarriff, Leap, Co Cork, had earlier been found guilty by a jury at Tralee Circuit Court, sitting in Limerick, of two counts of deception, involving sums totalling €70,000 from the victim, Eugene O’Sullivan, from Kenmare. Mr O’Sullivan has not seen the cash since. Superintendent for the Killarney Garda District, Flor Murphy speaks to Jerry about the investigation and the message he has for victims of such crimes.