Gearóid Murphy observed 15 to 20 racist stickers placed on poles along the Muckross road in Killarney. The stickers were professionally printed and targeted immigrants.
Widespread shock following death of local woman in Castleisland crash
There's widespread shock locally following the death of a woman in a road traffic collision near Castleisland earlier today.A car and jeep were involved...
People urged to avoid coastal areas of Kerry during Storm Lorenzo
People are being advised to avoid coastal areas in Kerry during Storm Lorenzo.Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Management Team and the Kerry Local Coordination...
IT Tralee to close early tomorrow due to Hurricane Lorenzo
The Institute of Technology Tralee will close at 5 o'clock tomorrow (Thursday) before the orange weather warning comes into effect.IT Tralee's Severe Weather Committee...
Kerry Women’s Resource Centre re-opens their doors – October 2nd, 2019
We heard from Dee Keogh & Nogugu Mafu about how the ripple of kindness which led to the Kerry Women’s Resource Centre being able...
Breastfeeding – October 2nd, 2019
University Hospital Kerry is on a campaign to increase breastfeeding. Lactation Consultant Mairead O’Sullivan spoke to Deirdre on events in Kerry for National Breastfeeding...
HORNS – October 2nd, 2019
A random texter got in touch yesterday regarding Kerry motorists over-using their car horns. Deirdre spoke to motoring journalist Geraldine Herbert about the issue.