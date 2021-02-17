Gardaí Criticised for Covid Funeral Reminder – February 17th, 2021

An Garda Síochána posted on their Facebook page a reminder that only 10 mourners are allowed to attend funerals and said there were other ways of offering support to the bereaved. The post attracted huge criticism online, some abusive, with comments accusing the gardaí of behaving like the Gestapo and clamping down on civil liberties, while others said the post was insensitive to those grieving for loved ones. Graham Gleasure is former president of the Irish Association of Funeral Directors.