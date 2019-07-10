Gambling and Me – July 10th, 2019

Frank told his story of his addiction to gambling and how he helped overcome it, one day at a time, with help from Gamblers Anonymous. GA hold weekly meetings in the Church of the Resurrection, Killarney every Wednesday at 7.30pm, in Ozanam House, Day Place, Tralee every Monday at 8pm and on Saturdays at 11.30am, and in Talbot Grove, Castleisland every Friday at 8.30pm.