Why is a Galway Cycling Group Opposed to the Current Plan for the South Kerry Greenway? – October 31st, 2018

By
Admin
-

A cycling group from Galway has made a submission to An Bord Pleanála on the proposed south Kerry Greenway project. The Galway Cycling Campaign is calling for the current application to be rejected. Shane Foran of the group spoke to Jerry.

