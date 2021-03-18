Jerry speaks to the manager of Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne, Páidí Ó Sé, who says a precedent has been set in Scotland
8 new cases in Kerry, 582 nationwide
There have been no additional deaths related to COVID-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.582 new cases have been confirmed to...
Council says allocation of €2.5 million should allow for completion of dangerous North Kerry...
Kerry County Council says an allocation of €2.5 million should allow for the substantial completion of a dangerous North Kerry road.The R556 Rathscannel Road,...
Kerry County Councillor calls for moratorium on mortgages for those claiming PUP long-term
A Kerry County Councillor wants to see a moratorium on mortgage payments for those who are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on a...
A Gaeltacht University: No Pie in the Sky Just Look at the Isle of...
Call for Coffee & Food to Go at Council Properties – March 18th, 2021
That’s the proposal being made by Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae who’s urging Kerry County Council to establish a licensing procedure to permit the operation of...
Kerry Month of Enterprise: The Role of Rural Development Companies – March 18th, 2021
March is the Kerry Month of Enterprise. This short month-long feature examines the supports available for entrepreneurs. Today IRD Duhallow, North East and West...