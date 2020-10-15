Terry O’Brien works for the Irish Wheelchair Association and describes the impact the pandemic has had on the charity and its service users. Separately, Terry, who’s also the Mayor of Tralee, gives his views as to whether sports events should go ahead when cases are rising fast.
1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 39 in Kerry
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.There has been a total of 1,838 COVID-19 related...
Assistance sought in locating missing Kerry girl
PGardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jennifer Dunkova, who is missing from the Tralee since...
Waiting lists at UHK up 2,700 in past year
There are 2,700 more people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry than at this time last year.That's according to released figures from the...
Should the GAA Season Proceed? – Ocotber 15th, 2020
Tales from the Border: Life Under Level 4 – October 15th, 2020
Eddie Butler, who's news editor of Northern Sound radio station which serves Cavan and Monaghan, on the reaction that the area is to be...
Kerry Court Cases Halted After Positive Virus Test – October 15th, 2020
Chair of Kerry Law Society John Galvin explains the impact on court hearings in the county after a garda told Tralee District Court yesterday...