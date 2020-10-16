Should GAA Games Go Ahead – October 16th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Martin Leane PRO of Kerry GAA Supporters Club and Denny Long, former Cork and Austin Stacks player join Jerry to discuss if GAA games should go ahead this weekend with many county teams travelling around the country to compete. The Kerry footballers are due to play Monaghan away this weekend.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR