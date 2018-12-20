The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018

Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster Technological University next September. She also gives an update on the €15m Kerry Sports Academy
120 vacant dwellings returned to social housing stock in Kerry this year
120 vacant dwellings have been returned to social housing stock in Kerry this year.That's according to figures revealed by Kerry County Council in response...
Ireland-South MEP says any wind farm developments must have mandatory community consultation
An Ireland-South MEP says any wind farm developments must have community consultation prior to receiving the go ahead.Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada was...
Just two selected to run in Listowel for Fine Gael in the local elections
Two people have been selected to run in Listowel for Fine Gael in the local elections, despite expectations three people would be put on...
That’s Jazz – December 19th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz includes Louis Jordan and Nina Simone, anniversaries for Johnny Hodges and Buck Clayton, new music from the Gil Evans Orchestra...
Kerry School of Music – December 19th, 2018
In Conversation with Joe McGill this week is Christmas Special with Aidan O’Carroll and the Kerry School of Music. It features some wonderful...
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...