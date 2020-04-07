Ian O’Connell, the Killarney teenager who suffered a life-changing accident in 2017, has been in ICU in UHK twice and wants to give something back to the unit, so he’s organised a fundraiser.
36 more deaths from COVID-19
36 more people have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19.The total death toll in the Republic of Ireland is 210.27 of the...
COVID-19 Community Assessment hub to be established in Castleisland
Community assessment hubs are to be opened in Kerry and Cork for COVID-19 patients.Staff are currently being trained to operate the hubs.As part of...
Investigation continuing into Kilgarvan barricade
An investigation is continuing into a barricade in Kilgarvan last Thursday that was resolved peacefully.A man in his fifties had barricaded himself into...
Fundraiser for UHK – April 7th, 2020
Ian O'Connell, the Killarney teenager who suffered a life-changing accident in 2017, has been in ICU in UHK twice and wants to give something...
Poet Gabriel Fitzmaurice – April 7th, 2020
Poet Gabriel Fitzmaurice on how lockdown is going for him and his wife Brenda, and how they're missing their grandchildren
How to stop over-eating during the pandemic – April 7th, 2020
Former Weight Watchers leader Sandra Maher from Duagh who now runs her own programme 'San Rita Wellness' joins Deirdre on to stop over-eating