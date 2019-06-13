Free Travel Companion Pass – June 13th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Nora has type 1 diabetes and is at risk of hypoglycaemic attacks. She has a free travel pass which she appreciates as she has to travel a lot for medical treatment. However, she needs to have a companion who knows how to react if she has an attack. However, the Department of Social Protection has decided she does not qualify for the free travel companion pass.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR