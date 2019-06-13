Nora has type 1 diabetes and is at risk of hypoglycaemic attacks. She has a free travel pass which she appreciates as she has to travel a lot for medical treatment. However, she needs to have a companion who knows how to react if she has an attack. However, the Department of Social Protection has decided she does not qualify for the free travel companion pass.
Kerry people waiting up to 3 years for public cataract surgery
People in Kerry are waiting up to 3 years for public cataract surgery.That is according to an annual survey of eye services carried out...
Hygiene products needed for ‘Dignity Packs’ for Kerry’s homeless
A group of Kerry women are spearheading a unique project, geared at supplying free toiletries to people in need in the county.'Dignity Packs' was...
Ten Kerry stores honoured at XL Retailing Standard Awards
Ten Kerry stores were honoured for achieving outstanding excellence at the XL Retailing Standard Awards.XL Knocknagoshel and XL Listowel were awarded with a Gold...
A Proposal to Deal with Vexatious Planning Objections – June 13th, 2019
Brendan outlined his suggestion to Jerry.
Free Travel Companion Pass – June 13th, 2019
Nora has type 1 diabetes and is at risk of hypoglycaemic attacks. She has a free travel pass which she appreciates as she has...
Committed to Cleanliness but Also to Understanding – June 13th, 2019
Team Bramble is a group in Tralee which organises clean ups. It emerged this week that colostomy bags were being regularly dumped. Gillian Wharton...