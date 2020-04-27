Fintan Mulligan founder of 121 Digital & John Harrington, creater of Covid19_Tech, join Deirdre to chat about a new free tech help service for Ireland’s seniors.
Rose of Tralee hopes to develop plans for permanent dome this year
The Rose of Tralee International Festival hopes that plans to develop a permanent dome can move step further this year.That’s according to Executive Chair,...
Claims 19 residents of Cahersiveen direct provision centre tested positive for coronavirus
A man living in a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen claims 19 people there have tested positive for COVID-19.150 asylum seekers moved to the...
Head of Kerry project claims Travellers being vilified during COVID-19
The manager of Kerry Traveller Health Community Development Project says she’s never encountered so much racism than since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Brigid...
Free Tech Help Service for Ireland’s Seniors – April 27th, 2020
Dating in the 21st Century – April 27th, 2020
Zoe O'Connor from Ballyfinnane, a 21 years old student, has written her debut novel while in lockdown - it's about modern-day dating habits.
Baile Mhuire Tralee – April 27th, 2020
Baile Mhuire in Tralee provides a vital service for the elderly in the town and beyond every week, the bring about 30 seniors into...