Free Contraception & More Supports for Pregnant Women & Newborns – December 11th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Four GPs at the Ashe Street Clinic in Tralee wrote a letter to the Irish Independent calling for the introduction of a free universal contraceptive service and more funding supports for antenatal and postnatal care. One of the GPs, Dr David Buckley spoke to Jerry.

