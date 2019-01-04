Four Closed Garda Stations Lying Empty and Unused – January 4th, 2019

By
Admin
-

12 stations in Kerry were closed under the Garda District and Station Rationalisation Programme in 2012 and 2013. Four of the stations, Ballylongford, Brosna, Camp and Moyvane, remain unused. Seamus Roche is assistant secretary and member of the committee of Moyvane Development Association.

