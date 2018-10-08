She Fought for the Women of Ireland – October 8th, 2018

Emma Mhic Mhathúna died in University Hospital Kerry yesterday. The 37-year-old mother of five who lived in Ballydavid was twice given incorrect results of her cervical cancer smears. She was told in May that she had terminal cancer. An tAthair Eoghan Ó Cadhla, parish priest of Baile na nGall, and Emma’s friend, Juli Ní Mhaoileoin spoke to Jerry.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/0610_emma.mp3