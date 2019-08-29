Forget the Dubs: This is the Real Drive-for-5! – August 29th, 2019

Forget all the palaver about Dublin trying to make history on Sunday by winning five All Ireland senior football titles in a row. The real Drive-for-5 plot has been concocted in Glenflesk National School. Principal Paul Favier and pupils Jamie O’Donoghue, Evie Guerin and JJ Landers revealed all to Jerry.

