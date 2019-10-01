On the first Tuesday of every month, archivist with Kerry Library, Mike Lynch looks at stories that made the headlines 100 years ago. In October 1919, headlines included alleged apple and goose stealing in Cahersiveen and over-working a donkey in Listowel.
Assaults increase by a fifth in a year in Kerry
The number of assault-related offences reported in Kerry has increased by 20% in one year.The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating to...
25 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 25 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.There were 29...
Kerry Conradh na Gaeilge members seek funding for Irish Language and Gaeltacht Investment Plan
Conradh na Gaeilge members from Kerry met with TDs to seek funding for an Irish Language and Gaeltacht Investment Plan, which could create 2,000...
Footprints – October 1st, 2019
On the first Tuesday of every month, archivist with Kerry Library, Mike Lynch looks at stories that made the headlines 100 years ago. In...
Tralee and Listowel Digital Hubs a Success Story – October 1st, 2019
A new report from Vodafone Ireland says that Tralee and Listowel digital hubs support 153 jobs and have generated 10 million euro. Author of...
Haulier Group Reacts to Boris Border Proposals – October 1st, 2019
Verona Murphy, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, gives her reaction to the UK government's leaked plan to replace the backstop. The British...