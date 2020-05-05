Mike Lynch from Kerry Library takes us on a trip back through Kerry history
23 more Covid-19 deaths in the Republic
A further 23 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic.The death toll here now stands at 1,339.211 new cases have also been confirmed...
Councillors call for safety works at scene of fatal accident in Kilcummin
Kerry County Councillors are calling for safety works to be carried out in Killcummin, at the scene of a recent fatal accident.Two lives were...
Numerous items of jewellery stolen in Tralee burglary
Gardaí are appealing for information after numerous items of jewellery were stolen in a burglary in Tralee.A house in Casements Avenue, Tralee was broken...
Interiors Advice – May 5th, 2020
Interiors Advice with Ruth O'Grady
Frontline Shoutouts – May 5th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Episode 6: Medieval Hurling Ball
In this episode, curator of Kerry County Museum, Helen O’Carroll tells the story of the hurling ball – which was most definitely not a...