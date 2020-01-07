On the first Tuesday of the month, Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library, discusses some of the stories that made the headlines exactly 100 years ago in Kerry.
Man killed in Kerry crash named locally
The man who died in a fatal crash on the main Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road yesterday morning has been named locally.Mike John Moynihan, who...
Consultant says cancellation of elective surgeries can have physical and mental impact on patients
A consultant says the cancellation of what she says are essential surgeries can have physical and psychological effects on patients.The comments follow a decision...
Council announce plans for new walkway connecting with Tralee to Fenit Greenway
Plans for a new walkway, which will connect with the Tralee to Fenit Greenway have been announced by the council.It's proposing to extend an...
Footprints – January 7th, 2020
The Gentleman DJ – January 7th, 2020
It was announced today that Larry Gogan had died. Programme director of Shannonside Northernsound and former head of programming at Radio Kerry, Martin Howard...
Fighting the Fires on Kangaroo Island – January 7th, 2020
21-year-old Connor Nourse who lives in Tralee is putting his career on hold to fly out to Australia to fight the catastrophic fires that...