Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library, looks at the news in the county 100 years ago. Kerry Library is hosting a Q&A on genealogy on its Facebook page this Thursday, December 3rd. People will be able to submit questions until Wednesday through Kerry Library’s Facebook page.
A further 18 deaths related to COVID-19, along with 269 new cases
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.Of the deaths reported today, 1 death occurred in...
Four men charged with breaching COVID regulations at Killarney District Court
Four men have been charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.The cases came before Judge David Waters at Killarney District Court earlier.19-year-old William McCarthy of 28...
Kerry Airport passengers will be able to avail of COVID-19 tests in the lead...
COVID-19 tests will be provided for all passengers travelling through Kerry Airport this Christmas and New Year.Kerry Airport and Bon Secours Hospital Tralee will...
Brexit Offer Will Finish Off Fishing – December 1st, 2020
Fishing fleets and coastal communities in Kerry could be annihilated if a proposed Brexit deal on fishing goes ahead. That’s according to CEO of...
Footprints – December 1st, 2020
Housing Rights for Rural People – December 1st, 2020
Prominent West Kerry musician Breanndán Begley recently won a 15-year battle to get planning permission to build a house in his locality. He has...