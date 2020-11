On this week’s Saturday Supplement, Joe McGill is joined once again by renowned photographer Domnick Walsh for their monthly segment ‘In Focus’ This month’s theme was ‘Autumn’ . Listen here:

Here are the photos that Domnick took which he will be discussing on the show:

From Domnick’s archive:

Here are some of your photos which you’ve shared with us:

Breda McGaley

James Nelan

Moss Joe Browne

Mike Hennessy

Maura Quille

Maura Lynch

Margaret O’Shea