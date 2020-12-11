In Focus with Domnick Walsh – Saturday Supplement, December 12th, 2020

On this week’s Saturday Supplement, Joe McGill is joined once again by renowned photographer Domnick Walsh for their monthly segment ‘In Focus’. This month’s theme was ‘Whatever Takes Your Fancy’. Listen here:

Here are the photos that Domnick took which he will be discussing on the show:

From Domnick’s archive:

Here are some of your photos which you’ve shared with us:

Ann Walsh

Ita Hannon

James Nelan

Joan Healy

Karen Costello

Mairéad O’Keeffe

Moss Joe Browne

Pat O’Shea

Siobhan Enfeild