In Focus with Domnick Walsh – Saturday Supplement, December 12th, 2020

On this week’s Saturday Supplement, Joe McGill is joined once again by renowned photographer Domnick Walsh for their monthly segment ‘In Focus’. This month’s theme was
‘Whatever Takes Your Fancy’. Listen here:
Here are the photos that Domnick took which he will be discussing on the show:
Christmas Lights, Tralee Co Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Christmas Lights, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Joe McDonagh Cup hurling Round 4 played at Austin Stacks GAA Grounds Tralee, Co Kerry on November 21st Mikey Boyle of Kerry in action. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
From Domnick’s archive:
Not quite the last rights, but….. President of Austin Stacks Fr Galvin stands over a distraught Austin Stacks Kieran Donaghy after their defeat to South Kerry in the U21 county championship played in Austin Stack park in Tralee Co Kerry. Taken on 12/10/03. Picture by Domnick Walsh Photography ©
Here are some of your photos which you’ve shared with us:
Ann Walsh
I captured this sky while out walking with our dog Sweet Pea on Locks beach in Fenit on a cold day in December. It turned out to have the perfect sky for a walk with the dog.
Ita Hannon
This picture of Beal Strand gives me a ‘feel good’ feeling. 2020 didn’t bring us too much of that.
James Nelan
Taken by James Nelan in Causeway.
Joan Healy
This picture was taken at Lough Leane, Killarney Golf and Fishing Club.
Karen Costello
This little chappie sings away in my garden every morning. Pure delight.
Mairéad O’Keeffe
This is a photo I took on “The Golden Mile” in Killarney in November. I had been waiting a long time to capture this but I think it was worth the wait! Like the song says “God Bless the Broken Road”.
Moss Joe Browne
An unique reflection on the water near Blennerville Bridge with the Slieve Mish mountains in the background.
Pat O’Shea
I would fancy turning back time and wandering into this traditional Irish country pub with my father and to sit on the high stool at the bar, watching my father put his cap on the counter like the rest of his comrades. They would be eying up the row of creamy pints stacked along the counter top, waiting on ours to settle. He’d lift his pint and would turn to me with a big grin and then turn to his comrade and saying cheers and good health to all of you.
Siobhan Enfeild
I’ve just started seriously taking photos over the past few months. This is one of my favourites taken on the 20th September from my back yard in Kilcummin.