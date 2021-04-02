In Focus with Domnick Walsh | April

Your Photos

With scenes like this within my 5k limit, I’m Proud To Be Irish.

The first photo is Banna/Barrow Beach on a calm day in January. The second photo is a scene I came across recently on my daily walk along the canal to Blennerville.

Nóirín Ó Dálaigh

Hi Joe and Dominic

I attach three recent photographs from Springtime. I am fascinated with clouds. These aren’t the best, but New Year resolution was to contribute, so this is the first attempt.

The sheep are in a field beside a pool which is only there since recent rain.

The Feb clouds are over the MacGillycuddy Reeks near Killorglin

Thanks. I always enjoy the show and Congrats to Dominic on recent win…

Regards

Maryrose Bogan

Killorglin

Hi Joe,

Please find attached a photo for Dominic Walsh slot on your Saturday morning program. This photo was taken in Tralee.

Regards

Deirdre Mangan

Frank O’Sullivan

Shauna Murphy Cahersiveen

James Nelan Causeway Co Kerry… These are wildlife photos but they have the colours of the Irish flag in them

Joe I’m sending a few photos taken on St.Patricks day 2018 in Chicago.they are not great quality. they sure know how to party there. The 1st one is my lovely cousin Frank Lyne.R.I.P I went back on St.Patricks day 2019 for his wake/funeral.Thanks Joe love your show.

Joe my own Leprechaun. St. Patrick’s day is a great day to be in America everyone makes you feel so special for being homegrown Irish. Mary Landers

Joe

I was out walking in Muckross last week with my dog when I saw two swans sheltering under the bridge with the reflection on the water I took out my plone and clicked to capture the picture

Please forward it to Dominic Walsh for his view and inclusion on your show

Thanking you

Con lynch

Castlelough Killarney

Hi Joe,

Sheila Moriarty here from Fossa, please see attached photos from my walk at Tomies Wood on St. Patricks Day.

Spring has sprung but there is certainly a Christmas feel when you see the Holly tree with all its vibrant red berries still on.

Loving the show!

Regards,

Sheila



Hi

Love your show. Here is a picture Cindy the calf giving cuddles the cat a lick.

Thanks ,

Nora Nelligan .

Joe,

I attach a photo of a neighbours child, Esmée Bissett (18 months), who called in to show off her St. Patrick’s day outfit on our special day. She may not have the most Irish sounding name but I can tell you that she is very proud to be Irish …… and with a proud and cheeky smile to prove it !!!

Regards,

Donal Daly, Tralee.

Hi Joe & Dominic,

Attached is a photo which was taken during the last St.Patrick’s Day parade in Castleisland in 2019.

It’s of a lady called Sharon Driscoll, a member of the Castleisland Camara Club. Sharon is a highly talented amateur photographer. Her work has graced your own photo slot over the last few months. I took this as she was trying to scan the community for her next shot on the day of the parade . To me it’s a true description of “Being Irish “.

( I know she would be chuffed to bits if she made the cut , as she is always looking to capture that perfect photo. Maybe it’s about time she became the focus for once!! )

By the way I have her permission to submit this photo.

Continued success to both of you and please keep this slot going as it is absolutely brilliant.

Regards

Nora Fealey

Castleisland Camara Club



Patrick Pierse from Ballyduff at the car park near Ballyheigue beach last Saturday with his vintage Ford Model T which was manufactured in 1919 as he chats to local man Brendan Guerin.Photo Moss Joe Browne.

Hi Joe,

Please find attached a picture for Dominic Walsh slot on your show, This picture was taken on St. PATRICK’S DAY at the Debenhams picket line Manor West (342 DAYS St. Patrick’s Day). Thanks Joe

Regards

Deirdre Mangan

Jason Hickson, Annascaul. ‘Rocko’

Hello Joe & Dominic

Enjoying the show every Saturday morning

Some photos attached

No. 1 Spectacular sunset in Maharees

No. 2 The house in the dune Aughausla Castlegregory

No 3 Breaking waves at Castlegregory beach

Sheila Quirke

Castlegregory

On my walk I came across a flock of sheep who ran away when

I produced my camera except for one brave one who said:

“How Irish am I in my green, white and gold woolly jumper”!!

Spring time from beside the Shannon Estuary

Ita Hannon

Brendan Kissane; Proud to be Irish

This is the wishing tree on the island road Tarbert. It was lit up for Christmas and for the year ahead as a beacon of hope in these tough times. Taken recently as the moon was just shining above it so looks like a star on top of the wishing tree.

‘Quiet, quiet down’ at Cuckoo Lane, Kilocrim near Listowel.

Matt Mooney.

Good morning Joe and Dominic,

Attached are my three photographs for this months photography theme.

Love the show 📸☘️.

Picture 1. Fresh Shamrock in the kitchen light.

Picture 2. The Shamrock and the Horseshoe.

Picture 3. Irish Green fields, Brandon, County Kerry.

Kind regards,

Sharon Mowat Driscoll.

Hi Joe and Dominick

I am submitting this picture for March which I have titled “A Proud Tradition”

Thanks to Covid I have had plenty of baking practice and whats more Irish than freshly baked soda bread with Irish butter.

Regards

Geraldine mc Garrigle