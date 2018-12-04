Five Year Jail Term for Manslaughter of Neighbour – December 4th, 2018

Radio Kerry journalist Eamonn Hickson was at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin yesterday for the sentencing of 63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff. 73-year-old Anthony O’Mahony from Ardoughter, Ballyduff, died after Mr Ferris rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him catastrophic injuries. Mr O’Mahony’s family gave their reaction as did Superintendent Dan Keane. Separately, journalist Anne Lucey looked at the use of crow bangers, the excessive use of which, according to Michael Ferris, drove him to attacking Anthony O’Mahony.

