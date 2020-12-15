The First President of the Munster Technological University – December 15th, 2020





Professor Maggie Cusack is the new president of the Munster Technological University. MTU, which is the result of the merging of IT Tralee and CIT, will be officially established on January 1St. Professor Cusack has a long established career in academic leadership and research; she is currently the Dean of Faculty of Natural Sciences, Professor of Biomineralisation at the University of Stirling.

