First President of Munster Technological University Announced – December 11th, 2020

Professor Maggie Cusack from the University of Stirling is to be appointed the first president of the Munster Technological University (MTU) – the result of the merger between IT Tralee and CIT. Mayor of Tralee, Labour councillor Terry O’Brien is the vice-chair of IT Tralee.

