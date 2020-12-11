Professor Maggie Cusack from the University of Stirling is to be appointed the first president of the Munster Technological University (MTU) – the result of the merger between IT Tralee and CIT. Mayor of Tralee, Labour councillor Terry O’Brien is the vice-chair of IT Tralee.
Horse breeder gets suspended jail sentence for deception of 95-year-old Kerryman
A Cork horse breeder, who dishonestly induced a 95-year-old Kerry man into withdrawing large sums of cash from his bank account, was today given...
Dramatic decrease in Kerry COVID cases over past fortnight
There’s been a dramatic decrease in COVID-19 cases in Kerry local electoral areas over the past fortnight.Half of the electoral areas in Kerry have...
Gardaí record notable cases of speeding in Kerry on National Slow Down Day
Notable cases of speeding in Kerry were recorded by Gardaí today, on National Slow Down Day.One driver was going at 67km/hr in a 50km/hr...
First President of Munster Technological University Announced – December 11th, 2020
Professor Maggie Cusack from the University of Stirling is to be appointed the first president of the Munster Technological University (MTU) – the result...
Call from the Dáil – December 11th, 2020
Michael O’Regan says the remainder of events surrounding the decade of centenaries marking the War of Independence and Civil War should be cancelled, as...
Fine Gael Playing Politics or Sinn Féin Twisting History? – December 11th, 2020
Yesterday, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin called on Tipperary Sinn Féin TD, Martin Browne, who’s chair of the Oireachtas Public Petitions Committee, to clarify...