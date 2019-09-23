Fire Service Staffing Concerns – September 23rd, 2019

Concerns have been raised regarding the recruitment of staff within the Kerry Fire Service. Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says there is just one fire engine on duty in Listowel, following a drop in fire personnel staffing levels. He also believes there is an issue with the Tralee service:

