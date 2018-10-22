Fine Gael’s General Election Ambitions in Kerry – October 22nd, 2018

Fine Gael held its General Election convention last night. Two names were put forward for selection, sitting TD and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District, Cllr Aoife Thornton. However, Cllr Thornton withdrew as she had always indicated. She spoke to Jerry about her decision, Fine Gael’s current inability to find a running mate for Brendan Griffin and the challenges faced by women in politics.

