Yesterday, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin called on Tipperary Sinn Féin TD, Martin Browne, who’s chair of the Oireachtas Public Petitions Committee, to clarify his statement that Provisional IRA members who carried out an attack on British troops in 1979 should be treated the same as the IRA that fought the War of Independence a century ago. Deputy Griffin and Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly debate.