The Radio Kerry newsroom got the views of Kerry Fine Gael councillors in the wake of the Taoiseach’s ‘sinning priest’ comment aimed at Micheál Martin. Kenmare councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen spoke to Treasa Murphy. Later, Cllr Bobby O’Connell confirmed he’s very happy with the Taoiseach’s leadership.
Heart attack death risk higher in UHK
University Hospital Kerry has one of the highest death rates in the country for people who've had a heart attack or stroke.The average mortality...
13 children a year in Kerry forced to stay at home due to lack...
There are 13 children in Kerry each year who are being forced to stay at home because they're awaiting a school place.The figure is...
North Kerry accident blackspot closed indefinitely to traffic from today
A section of road between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff has closed today indefinitely for significant roadworks.The R556 Rathscannell or Dale road is built on bog...
Just Ourselves, Fitzgerald Stadium and the Kerry Team – July 8th, 2019
Bridie O’Sullivan from Listowel was the winner of the first week of Radio Kerry Garvey’s SuperValu Summer to Remember competition. She and her family...
Are Fine Gael Grassroots Happy with Leo? – July 8th, 2019
Camp Dream Speak Live – July 8th, 2019
The first summer camp of its kind ever held in Ireland took place in Tralee last week. Camp Dream Speak Live is a treatment...