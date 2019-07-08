Are Fine Gael Grassroots Happy with Leo? – July 8th, 2019

The Radio Kerry newsroom got the views of Kerry Fine Gael councillors in the wake of the Taoiseach’s ‘sinning priest’ comment aimed at Micheál Martin. Kenmare councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen spoke to Treasa Murphy. Later, Cllr Bobby O’Connell confirmed he’s very happy with the Taoiseach’s leadership.

