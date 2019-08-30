Kerry GAA PRO Leona Twiss makes a final plea for people to show their Kerry colours leading up to the match.
Two cars set alight in Killarney estate
Gardai are investigating after two cars were set on fire in Killarney in the early hours.Emergency services and the Gardai were alerted around 2.30...
Kerry director of drug harm reduction group calls for information-based approach
A Kerry director of a group which aims to limit the danger of contaminated and high-strength drugs says a new approach is needed to...
Southdoc paid over €1 million in medical card payments last year
Southdoc was paid over €1 million in medical card payments last year.The out-of-hours family doctor service is the fifth highest recipient in the country...
A Final plea to fly the Colours – August 30th, 2019
Kerry GAA PRO Leona Twiss makes a final plea for people to show their Kerry colours leading up to the match.
Flying BOTH flags – August 30th, 2019
Radio Kerry’s Elaine Kinsella headed down to Sean Og’s bar in Tralee to find out why they are flying both Kerry & Dublin flags.
INTRO | August – August 30th, 2019
Feargal Harrington from INTRO Matchmaking talks about rejecting potential partners for silly superficial reasons.