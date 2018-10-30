Fianna Fáil Shouldn’t Give Peter Casey the Bum’s Rush – October 30th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill helped Peter Casey on the Presidential ballot paper when he nominated him to get the backing of Kerry County Council. Kerry became the first council to endorse the businessman who finished second in the Presidential election.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR