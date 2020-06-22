Fianna Fáil Councillor to Vote Against Government Formation – June 22nd,2020

By
Admin
-

Fianna Fáil councillor for the Castleisland Municipal District, Fionnán Fitzgerald tells Jerry why he will be voting against the proposed coalition government of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party. He cites what he believes is a lack of rural focus in the programme for government as a key reason for his decision.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR