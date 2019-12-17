Last night the party announced that it would be adding a third candidate to its general election ticket in Kerry, Tralee-based Cllr Norma Foley. She’ll be running with Deputy John Brassil from Ballyheigue and Waterville councillor Norma Moriarty.
No bed at Crumlin hospital for seven-year-old Kerry boy waiting almost a fortnight
A Kerry mother has spoken of her anger at the country's health service, as her seven-year-old son waits for over a week for a...
Smoky coal being banned in Killarney
Smoky coal is being banned in Killarney.The announcement was made earlier by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton.From next September...
Almost €1.3 million allocated for Kerry Airport
Almost €1.3 million in funding has been allocated for Kerry Airport.Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement today.This funding will go...
Caged Greyhounds Found at Dublin Port – December 17th, 2019
One of the major stories of the year was the welfare of greyhounds as reported in the RTÉ Investigates documentary. Yesterday, dehydrated racing greyhounds...
Cahersiveen: Celebrating and Supporting the Can-Do Spirit – December 17th, 2019
Today’s show was broadcast from Cahersiveen to highlight initiatives involving Kerry County Council, local businesses and other organisations in civil society which enhance opportunities...