Tender for major works on N86 expected to be published later this year

The construction tender for major works on the N86 is expected to be published later this year.

Substantial works are planned for the Tralee-Dingle Road, adding to previous works along the route at Camp, Annascaul and Lispole.

Fine Gael deputy and Government Deputy Chief Whip Brendan Griffin questioned Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan about construction progress on the N86.

Advertisement

In response, an official with Transport Infrastructure Ireland said Kerry County Council is progressing the next phase of the development from Ballynasare to Ballygarret; the project is currently at design stage.

Subject to finalisation of this stage, and the availability of funding, the construction contract is expected to go to tender in the fourth quarter of this year.

Earlier this year, councillors in the Corca Dhuibhne-Castleisland MD approved funding of €3.6 million towards improving the main road through the Dingle Peninsula.