St John’s Parish Tralee to hold listening session for 2023 Synod of Bishops

St John’s Parish Tralee will hold a listening session as part of the preparations for the 2023 Synod of Bishops.

The event will be part of the report the Diocese of Kerry will submit to the Synod, which takes place in Rome next year.

The parish is inviting active parishioners and those who feel distant from the church, to come to express their views and listen to the voices of others.

The Synod listening session will take place at the Rose Hotel, Tralee on Monday 21st of March at 7.30 pm.

Listening sessions will also take place for the Killorglin pastoral area on Wednesday 23rd of March at the Tom O’Donnell Centre at 8pm, and for the Spa parish on Monday 4th April at the Tankard Restaurant, Kilfenora, Fenit at 7.30pm.

Listening sessions for the Duhallow pastoral area on Monday 4th April at Teach Íosagáin in Rathmore at 7.30pm and on Thursday 7th April at Millstreet Pastoral Centre at 8pm.